Thai Vietjet cuts domestic fares

BANGKOK, 29 November 2021: Thai Vietjet offers special fares starting at just THB 495 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.

The Black Friday Sale fare offer will expire at midnight 30 November. The travel period runs from 1 December 2021 to 30 June 2022 (excluding public holidays).

In addition, the airline, in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), launched exclusive bundle discount codes ‘Buy Three Get One Free’, valued at THB 800 each. Passengers can purchase a set of four discount codes (total value THB 3,200) for THB 2,400 (excluding VAT). The discount codes can be redeemed as discounts for Thai Vietjet flights until 31 January 2022. The discount codes are available for purchase on Lazada.

The special promotional tickets apply to all of Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. They also apply to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, together with flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.