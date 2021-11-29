India’s events bookings return

MUMBAI, 29 November 2021: Thomas Cook India is witnessing the first signs of recovery in India’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) market reporting over 200 physical MICE groups booked in domestic and international destinations.

In the second half of 2021, it managed to muster 200 physical events of between 20 to 200 delegates per group for events in Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad,

Thomas Cook India has also organised weddings and related events ranging between 30 and 400 guests who met in Goa, Jaipur and Udaipur.

Following the recent reopening of international borders, several international MICE groups travelled to Dubai, Maldives, France and Germany with group sizes ranging from 20 to 200 guests.

Top destinations that gained MICE business from Thomas Cook India included Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mahabalipuram; UAE, Maldives, Turkey, France, Germany. Insurance, pharmaceutical, automobile and paint industries were the key industries driving event bookings.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions business almost to a standstill for most of 2020. In response, the company delivered over 100 virtual events for attendees who were based in India, the USA, Canada, Germany and Ireland.

Since India reopened tourism initially on the domestic front last July and then more recently to international destinations, demand is returning for specialised events based on the establishment of bilateral travel lanes and easing Covid-19 restrictions.

To build corporate confidence in MICE travel, Thomas Cook has launched its “Assured” Safe Travel Programme, developed in association with Apollo Clinics. It ensures compliance with travel safety protocols covering every distribution, delivery and partner touchpoint in the travel ecosystem.

