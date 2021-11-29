SINGAPORE, 29 November 2021: Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with airBaltic to offer customers enhanced connectivity to and from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.

The codeshare partnership will open new travel opportunities and offer Emirates’ customers convenient access to the Baltic Sea region. airBalitc customers’ will also benefit from seamless access to Emirates’ extensive network via Dubai.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltics, which enables us to offer Emirates customers even more travel choices and connectivity in the Baltic region. It will also open up Emirates’ exciting network of global destinations to more travellers from the Baltics. We look forward to the start of a successful partnership.”

The codeshare agreement will offer customers from key markets across the Middle East, West Asia, Far East and Australia, greater access and connectivity to the Baltic States.

Emirates will place its “EK” marketed code on airBaltic flights operated between Dubai – Riga (Latvia); Riga – Tallinn (Estonia); Riga – Vilnius (Lithuania); and Riga – Helsinki (Finland). airBalitc will also place its “BT” marketed code on Emirates’ routes between Dubai – Bangkok (Thailand); and Dubai – Jakarta (Indonesia).

The partnership will also offer customers added travel benefits, including seamless bookings with single-ticket, competitive fares and one baggage policy. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, online travel agencies and local travel agents. Customers can book flights for travel starting 29 November 2021.*

Emirates currently has codeshare agreements in place with 22 airline partners and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

Emirates has resumed passenger services to more than 120 destinations via Dubai. The airline has led the industry with its innovative products and services, including a comprehensive set of health and safety measures at every step of the journey, contactless technology at Dubai Airport, generous and flexible booking policies, and an industry-first multi-risk insurance cover.

For more information, visit emirates.com.

*Subject to government approvals