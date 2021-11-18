PATA recruits Trip.com to its ranks

BANGKOK, 18 November, 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) welcomes Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, as its newest corporate member.

Joining the association will enable Trip.com Group to increase its influence in the sector and continue delivering valuable insights to PATA members and partners.

Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun commented: “We are delighted to be part of PATA, one of the most respected and trusted travel associations in the region and worldwide. Here at Trip.com Group, we are excited to connect with their strong network of industry players to collaborate on ways to better serve travellers in the region and partners worldwide. We look forward to working more closely with the team and doing our part in contributing to the recovery of the region.”

PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera added: “Jane Sun and I share common interests and values, and we look forward to collaborating on the development of travel opportunities in the region. The pandemic was hard for everyone; however, we are optimistic for the future and look forward to promoting the region again and welcoming travellers from all around the world.”

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres.