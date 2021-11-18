BANGKOK, 18 November 2021: Emirates’ flagship A380 service is set to return to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, commencing 28 November.

The aircraft upgrade will help Emirates to meet strong passenger demand for inbound travel on the heels of Thailand’s re-opening to international tourists who are vaccinated. Around 10,000 arrivals are registered daily at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi’s airport.

The daily A380 EK372/373 flights will add much-needed capacity and frequency to its flights to Bangkok in response to the uptick in travel demand that the airline is witnessing.

The iconic Emirates A380 aircraft to serve the route will offer seats in first class, business class and economy class. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement the existing services, EK384/385, also operating on a daily basis with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, in addition to its five weekly flights to Bangkok via Phuket, operating as EK378/379, which is set to increase its frequency to daily from 1 December.

The daily A380 service to Bangkok, flight EK372, will depart Dubai daily at 0930, arriving in Bangkok at 1840. Flight EK373 is scheduled to depart Bangkok 2035 to arrive in Dubai at 0050 the next day. All times are local.

When the A380 service launches on 28 November, Emirates will offer three daily services to passengers travelling to and from Bangkok in its support for the country it has been serving for over three decades. Emirates is playing a vital role in facilitating the tourism industry recovery, spearheaded by the government’s efforts. The boosted capacity and frequency increase will help meet demand from holiday-makers originating from Europe, Africa and the Middle East to travel to the Thai capital.

With the easing of travel restrictions, Emirates will also serve its customers in Thailand and other regional points with access to preferred destinations on its global network spanning more than 120 destinations, via its hub in Dubai. The additional flights will provide more choice, convenient timings, and seamless connectivity to its customers across the globe.

The additional flight to be operated by the A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Bangkok route and additional services scheduled for its flight via Phuket will provide more than 8,600 additional seats weekly to accommodate the rise in inbound and outbound passenger traffic for Bangkok, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

Earlier this month, Thailand lifted restrictions for non-Thai nationals, facilitating tourism for vaccinated travellers from over 60 countries to enjoy quarantine-free entry to the country. Passengers from non-exempted countries can also enjoy travelling to Thailand without quarantine, subject to a negative result on a PCR test to be conducted on arrival in Bangkok and a mandatory test to be taken on day six or seven. For more details on entry requirements to Thailand and mandatory documentation for non-Thai nationals, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

In line with the continued easing of travel restrictions around the globe, Emirates has been deploying its flagship A380 aircraft to an expanded list of destinations, currently standing at 25 cities across six continents. By the end of December, the number of cities that the aircraft will serve will be scaled up to 28 to meet the accelerated recovery of travel demand.

In December 2020, Emirates introduced its first A380 aircraft in a four-class configuration, featuring premium economy. By November this year, the airline will have six aircraft equipped with the seat offering and new-look cabin interiors.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/