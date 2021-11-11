Marriot appoints development duo

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2021: Marriott International has appointed two chief development officers to support its expansion plans in the Asia Pacific.

Effective 1 January 2022, Shawn Hill will take on the role of chief development officer for the Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), and Gavin Yu will become the chief development officer for Greater China.

Shawn Hill, Chief Development Officer for the Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China).

Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer for Greater China.

These announcements followed the recent news that Paul Foskey, the current chief development officer for the Asia Pacific, will retire in May 2022.

The new appointments will ensure that both Greater China and the rest of Asia Pacific receive dedicated leadership and focus as the company continues to expand its footprint across the region.

Hill brings 16 years of experience in development leadership roles and has been with Marriott International since 1997. Previously, he served as senior vice president, hotel development – Asia Pacific, where he was instrumental in expanding Marriott International’s presence in Japan.

Yu most recently served as senior vice president, hotel development – China. A 13-year veteran of the company, Yu played a key role in establishing China’s upper-midscale growth strategy, including leading China’s franchise platform for Fairfield Inn and Moxy. He began his career with the company as a director in development.

(SOURCE Marriott International Inc.)