BANGKOK, 11 November 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering travellers the chance to double their excitement with the Centara 11.11 Flash Sale, available for just 48 hours ending midnight 11 November 2021.

The Buy-1-Get-1 limited time offer is valid for stays until 31 March 2022 at over 30 Centara hotels and resorts in Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

Thai citizens are eligible to receive a further 40% discount with the ongoing We Travel Together (Rao Tiew Duay Gun) campaign; the last check-in date to enjoy the government subsidy programme benefits is 31 January 2022.

Across Thailand, guests enjoy a choice of urban hotels, beachfront resorts, and pool villa hideaways in 14 destinations, whether for a romantic escape in Phuket or Krabi. Travellers can also immerse in a new world of luxury in Samui with the highly anticipated opening of Centara Reserve Samui in December 2021.

With the Centara 11.11 Flash Sale, travellers can enjoy a half-price holiday for stays of at least two or more nights. Visitors to the Thai capital can splurge on a shopping trip in Bangkok, and families can enjoy fun-filled holidays at kids-approved resorts in Pattaya or Hua Hin. Centara offers free stay for up to two children at all hotels across Thailand.

Travellers can also rediscover the joys of travel in southern Vietnam and awaken their sense of wonder at an Explorer’s Playground themed resort in Mui Ne, home to a waterpark with a lazy river, an aerial obstacle course, bowling alley, and karaoke rooms. In Sri Lanka, visitors can uncover an ancient culture and cruise picturesque waterways at a tranquil resort nestled between the Bentota River and the Indian Ocean.

Guests who are not yet a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free to enjoy X3 points with all 11.11 Flash Sale bookings as well as other members-only benefits.

Travellers enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the group continues to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme.

Centara 11.11 Flash Sale went live Wednesday, 10 November – Thursday, and closes at midnight 11 November 2021 for stays until 31 March 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/11-11-flash-sale