Vietnam Airlines upgrades Lotusmiles

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 November 2021: Vietnam Airlines, the flag airline of Vietnam, is partnering with Comarch, a global provider of software-defined products, to reshape the airline’s Lotusmiles frequent flyer programme.

Vietnam Airlines is using Comarch Loyalty Management’s ‘For Travel Edition’ as the driving force behind Lotusmiles, which has nearly 4 million members.

“When we were in the process of finding a new partner, we concluded that Comarch’s experience and product portfolio was very impressive. Hence, we decided to use the company’s loyalty management platform to revamp and improve our ‘Lotusmiles’ programme, said Vietnam Airlines director of Lotusmiles, Nguyen Sy Thanh.

Besides Vietnam Airlines, the Comarch platform operates loyalty programmes for close to 20 airlines, some of which are members of the SkyTeam alliance like Vietnam Airlines.