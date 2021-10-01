Thailand cuts quarantine to seven days

BANGKOK, 1 October 2021: The quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Thailand will be reduced from 14 to seven days, starting today (1 October 2021), the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed on Thursday.

Seven-day Quarantine

For travellers who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date, they are required to present the vaccine certificate (either the original or a printed copy) at the point of entry into Thailand.

During the quarantine, they are required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0 or 1, and the second before finishing the quarantine period on Day 6 or 7.

10-day quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated or cannot show either a vaccine certificate, or they have only partially been vaccinated, who arrive in Thailand by airline quarantine for 10 days and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0 or 1, and the second on Day 8 or 9.

14-day quarantine

Travellers who have not been vaccinated or cannot show either a vaccine certificate, or they have only partially been vaccinated, and who arrive in Thailand by land will quarantine for 14-days and undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0 or 1, and the second on Day 12 or 13.

In order to be eligible to enter Thailand, vaccinated international travellers still need to have all of their advance arrangements in order for arrival and entry, including a Certificate of Entry issued on or after 1 October.

Travellers must have a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate, a Covid-19 health insurance policy, confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a negative RT-PCR laboratory result issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

The new rule replies to vaccinated travellers arriving on sandbox schemes to destinations in southern Thailand and also hotel quarantine and alternative quarantine systems applicable at other destinations such as Bangkok.

*TTR Weekly only published updates on Covid-19 and public health measures regarding travel to Thailand released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to avoid confusion.

(Source: TAT)