DayAway seeks more hotel partners

SINGAPORE, 1 October 2021: Hospitality start-up DayAway (mydayaway.com) is now embarking on a new expansion phase to establish itself in key Asian leisure markets such as Hong Kong and Thailand.

The Singapore-based B2B2C platform claims to be the only online booking site exclusively catering to daytime experiences in Singapore’s finest hotels. It seeks to disrupt the multibillion-dollar hotel industry by optimising and monetising luxury hotels’ underutilised ancillary space – such as F&B, spa, gym and MICE facilities – for daytime use by non-hotel guests.

Since its soft-launch in May after securing the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore as its anchor partner, DayAway, generated over USD500,000 in services on behalf of its hotel partners.

“Our innovative technology and curation of unique experiences have proven highly effective in helping our hotel partners to successfully diversify revenue streams and generate profit from non-room inventory while providing a useful and inspiring resource for local communities seeking engaging daytime getaways at their favourite hotels,” said DayAway founder Martha Waslen.

The next phase of DayAway’s regional expansion will take place in key Asian leisure markets such as Hong Kong and Thailand ( Bangkok, Phuket and Samui).

DayAway’s confirmed hotel partners in Hong Kong include The Langham and The Grand Hyatt, while its Thai hotel partners include Siam Kempinski, The Sukhothai Bangkok, Trisara and Hyatt Regency Phuket.

DayAway’s proprietary system allows hotel partners to view all confirmed bookings, track guest preferences and measure their performance easily and transparently.

DayAway partners with its hotel partners to create daytime packages that are highly popular with businesses, many of which purchase vouchers for their staff to enjoy mental health days at DayAway’s participating hotels.

DayAway’s highly anticipated regional experiences include the pampering “A Suite Day by Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok” (from THB9,555), which offers executive suite and pool access, breakfast or three-course lunch and complimentary golf cart transport.

In Hong Kong, DayAway’s “A Day Downtown at the Langham Hong Kong” experience (from HKD1,250) includes Deluxe Courtyard room access, a complimentary bottle of champagne, access to the pool, gym and wellness facilities and 20% F&B privileges across most of The Langham’s popular restaurants.

About DayAway

Based in Singapore, DayAway is a new online B2B2C platform for users to discover and book luxury hotel experiences by the day.