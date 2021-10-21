STR: Two regions grow hotel pipeline

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2021: Two of the four world regions, Europe and the Asia Pacific, showed an increase in hotel pipeline activity at the end of the third quarter, according to September 2021 data from STR.

September 2021 (% changes in comparison with September 2020)

Europe

In Construction: 230,265 rooms (+6.6%)

Final Planning: 171,988 rooms (+5.9%)

Planning: 148,565 rooms (-4.8%)

Total Under Contract: 550,818 (+3.1%)

Germany (46,494) and the UK (35,196) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 478,193 rooms (0.0%)

Final Planning: 178,195 rooms (+5.3%)

Planning: 288,227 rooms (+16.0%)

Total Under Contract: 944,615 rooms (+5.4%)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (295,989), followed by Vietnam (29,178).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 135,217 rooms (-7.6%)

Final Planning: 40,539 rooms (-16.6%)

Planning: 62,679 rooms (-0.6%)

Total Under Contract: 238,435 (-7.8%)

Saudi Arabia (42,008) and United Arab Emirates (34,935) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 228,662 rooms (-16.6%)

Final Planning: 247,381 rooms (-15.9%)

Planning: 301,333 rooms (+36.1%)

Total Under Contract: 777,376 (-1.6%)

The US holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. In addition to the US, Mexico (14,763) and Brazil (7,680) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.

(Source: STR)