Cambodia Business Briefing registration open

PHNOM PENH, 20 October 2021: Hotels, tourism, and real estate are featured in next week’s virtual event – Cambodia Business Briefing.

Organised by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, the virtual business briefing on tourism will take place Tuesday 26 October 1500 Phnom Penh/Bangkok time and 1600 Singapore/Hong Kong time.

In the introductory blurb, the organisers say, “Cambodia remains one of Asia’s top-up and coming marketplaces. Pre-pandemic, its pace of development hit a fever pitch, and as we move towards the reopening of international travel, the question is where does it go from here?”

The event will focus on the country’s economic footprint, specifically large-scale infrastructure projects and urban expansion of Phnom Penh. But on the flip side, it will explore the urgent calls for action linked to sustainable preservation of the country’s heritage and vast wilderness areas, forests, coastal areas, and islands.

“We have assembled a group of leading experts who will speak about how Phnom Penh is transforming into a modern Asian gateway, where tourism is evolving beyond the legacy destination of Angkor Wat and how a series of eco-tourism entrepreneurs are rewriting the future, said C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett.

The event is part of an ongoing series of virtual hospitality events from Delivering Asia Communications and C9 Hotelworks to create forward-looking conversations, promote a critical rethink of the industry and offer learnings across a wide variety of subjects.

Speakers

Sokoun Chanpreda –Managing Director, HMD Asia

Jesper Palmqvist – Area Director -Asia Pacific, STR

Peter Meyer – CEO, Lodgis Hospitality

Marc Townsend – Chairman, CBRE Cambodia

Willem Niemeijer – Founder & CEO, YAANA Ventures

Kim Hoan Pheng – Delivering Asia Communications, Cambodia

Co-moderators

David Johnson – CEO, Delivering Asia Communications

Bill Barnett – Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

Sumi Soorian – Business Development Director, Delivering Asia Communications

To register visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GlvStpsyTtS285JinfDlDQ