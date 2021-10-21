Six Senses tops LTI report

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2021: Six Senses takes the top spot in the World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brands report for the second year running while three other brands enter the top 12 list for the first time.

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence – presents the annual list based on a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.

This year, the algorithm had 131 touchpoints relevant to the luxury hotel sector. Each has its own weighted score value with a total maximum accumulative score of 4736.

The touchpoints relate to overall brand performance rather than the performance of individual properties. It is all about a brand’s ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff.

Continuing investment and how well it is executed is also a major factor, particularly regarding new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones.

Here are the 2021 results reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets.

1. Six Senses 83.3% (1)

2. Mandarin Oriental 82.6% (5)

3. Auberge 81.8% (3)

4. Aman 81.4% (2)

5. Belmond 79.9% (4)

6. One&Only 77.0% (6)

7. Oetker Collection 75.7% New Entry

8. Four Seasons 74.1% (8)

9. Rosewood 73.5% (7)

10. Raffles 72.7% New Entry

11. Viceroy 72.2% New Entry

12. COMO 71.0% (10)

Other brands that rated sufficiently to be monitored throughout the year are (in alphabetical order) Alila, Anantara, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Leela, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Peninsula, Ritz Carlton, Rocco Forte, Shangri-La, Soho House, St. Regis, Taj, The Luxury Collection.

Brands that currently have less than 10 properties (minimum requirement) but rate highly when applying our algorithm are (in alphabetical order) Airelles, Althoff Collection, Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, Maybourne, Montage, Nikki Beach, Pendry, Soneva.

Commenting on the top placed brand Six Senses Luxury Travel Intelligence, researchers said: “We continue to be very impressed with Six Senses. It has an authentic blend of wellness, sustainability, warm hospitality and crafted guested experiences. Also, its leadership is exemplary.”

On the new entries, LTI noted: “We have been tracking Oetker Collection for several years while they have been building an exceptional portfolio of globally renowned hotels. We have been particularly impressed with the meticulously rebuilt of The Eden Rock in St Barths and their creation of The Woodward, a 26 room all-suite hotel on the shores of Lake Geneva, which opened in September.

Raffles, with a new CEO at the helm, has been quietly creating a raft of impressive new properties across the globe.

Viceroy has also shown great courage and commitment to building a global modern luxury hotel brand offering intuitive service, authentic experiences and provocative design.”

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence is a global members-only organisation providing digital reporting for affluent travellers who wish to make informed travel decisions based on honest and highly detailed intelligence. It covers luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and nightlife, in granular detail.

(Source: LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence)