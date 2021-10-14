KUCHING, 14 October 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board and its co-exhibitors will be joining ITB Asia 2021 Virtual to promote Sarawak’s offerings and attractions in anticipation of the gradual reopening of the country and state’s borders.

Happening from 25 to 29 October, ITB Asia is recognised as the region’s largest travel trade show organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore). It connects thousands of exhibiting companies and travel buyers from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East, covering market segments such as leisure, Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) and corporate travel.





With ITB Asia 2021 Virtual providing a platform to strengthen existing business relationships and forming new partnerships, STB and its co-exhibitors will update their stakeholders on Sarawak’s new and current tourism products, which will emphasise more on the environment, culture and heritage. This includes frogging, photography tours, biking and community-based orangutan conservation efforts.

Onboard together with STB during ITB Asia 2021 Virtual are the state’s leading travel players Borneo Adventure, Transworld Travel Services, Greatown Travel, CPH Travel Agencies, Cat City Holidays, Ecogreen Holidays, Brighton Tours and Travel, Paradesa Borneo (One Wayang Tours), Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau) and Amogha Tours & Travel.

Sarawak, Land of Hornbills, is the biggest state in Malaysia and home to 27 ethnic groups and the richest rainforests in the world and impressive biodiversity, including the famous Mulu National Park, an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site. With its vast geographical landscape and comfortable population density of 2.9 million people as of 2020, Sarawak offers a great getaway for those looking for authenticity and sustainability in a travel destination.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.

About Sarawak

A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals: is the best description for Sarawak. Sarawak comprises 27 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, is endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq km, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches, where adventures are waiting to happen. Festivals are hosted throughout the year to celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else. In Sarawak, there is always ‘More to Discover’.

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board is the key promoter for Sarawak. STB is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards 2016 by the Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award. The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines World Music Magazine (2011 – 2015) and won the Golden City Gate 2019 five-star award for the Rainforest World Music Festival’s (RWMF) promotional video.