Sabre names Hong Kong boss

HONG KONG, 14 October 2021: Sabre has named Kathy Fong as country manager of the group’s travel agency business in Hong Kong.

In this role, Fong will be responsible for leading sales, tracking performance, business development and agency engagement in Hong Kong, including customers in mainland China and Macau.

She will also pursue key business opportunities in line with Sabre’s long-term strategic plan in these North Asia markets.

A veteran in the travel industry, Fong has spent more than 25 years with Sabre, with the past 20 years in various sales roles. Most recently, Fong served as leader of Sabre’s premier accounts team in Hong Kong.