PHIST returns with a sustainable theme

PHUKET, 12 October 2021: The fourth annual Asian-based sustainability-focused learning event, PHIST 2021, will take place on 28 October in a virtual format.

Organised by Phuket’s travel industry the virtual event will draw speakers from across the region. PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) has established itself as a leading forum in Asia for sustainable tourism, environmental education for hotels, as well as advocacy in best practices and education.

This year’s theme is ‘A Learning Event for Hotels, Tourism, and Travel’ and will convene Thursday 28 October 1500 Bangkok Time and 1600 Singapore/Hong Kong.

The main one-hour plus event rolls out a series of candid virtual conversations with leading sustainability experts. It follows with a deep dive into present-day trends and how the impact of the ongoing pandemic and beyond will undoubtedly change the tourism industry and the travel experience.

PHIST 2021 is an ongoing special event collaboration between the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview, and C9 Hotelworks, with support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Horwath HTL, QUO, Creative Concept AV, and Delivering Asia Communications (DAC).

You can sign up now for this not-to-be-missed special event for hoteliers, travel and tourism businesses, hotel owners, developers and operators, environmental product suppliers, NGOs, hospitality students, and media.

For more information visit:

https://www.c9hotelworks.com/news/phist-2021-sustainable-asia-re-defined-coming-28-october

Registration is free

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4GXyqKpTAiR9cqbWgj53Q?fbclid=IwAR3aMZX6UFvolKnMpR_v2eBYDAir4yZ6HIaW-T7mZpPEQOTBr0_-kGLPbwU