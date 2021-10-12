Myhotels gains Umrah status

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, 12 October 2021: MyHotels has received final approval from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia to serve as an official Umrah online travel agency.

Founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016 and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels (https://www.myhotels.sa/) is a leading full-service Saudi Online Travel Agency providing packages for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers.

Its channels cover reservations services, transport, tours and more than 1,000,000 properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide.

Having gained the final approval as an Umrah OTA, MyHotels can now add ‘Umrah Services’ to its suite of services.

“We are happy and proud to receive this official designation,” said MyHotels CEO Emad Alabbas. “We have expanded our partnership in Umrah hotels and transportation reservations sectors and are offering all discounts received directly to our partners via our platform, a measure that will allow them to avoid the stress of commissions targets and incentives policies and focus on their core business.”

MyHotels Umrah:

• MyHotels® Umrah – B2C – https://umrah.myhotels.sa/: Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for travellers allowing them entry to Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotel booking in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportation, and ground services, including medical insurance from the Saudi Umrah Operators.

• MyHotels® Umrah – B2B – https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx:Provides Umrah booking services to Saudi Umrah operators.

(Source: AETOSWire)