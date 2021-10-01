ITE confirms 2022 dates

HONG KONG, 1 October 2021: Organisers of Hong Kong’s annual travel trade fair, ITE, has confirmed the event will return in an in-person format from 9 to 12 June 2022.

The Hong Kong market is considered the world’s 12th largest for outbound travel spend, with an estimated value of USD26.9 billion in 2019, the last time international travel buyers could visit Hong Kong to attend the event.

ITE 2022, which will incorporate the 36th ITE (Leisure) and the 17th ITE MICE, will see the return of international buyers for B2B networking with destination and hospitality content suppliers worldwide.

ITE 2022 will be eligible for the Convention & Exhibition subsidy by the Hong Kong SAR Government. The organisers will share the subsidy with exhibitors who confirm and pay for their ITE 2022 booth by 30 December 2021. They will also enjoy a 20% discount on space rental.