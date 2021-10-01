Sabah eases Covid-19 rules

KOTA KINABALU, 1 October 2021: Sabah opened the state to inter-district travel starting today based on 60% of the populace having been vaccinated.

Bernama news agency quoted Land and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun saying: “Any district that has yet to achieve the 60% rate will automatically be excluded from the zoning system and will remain under the ‘stand-alone district’ status.”

The state government reported that 2,264,603 of Sabah’s population had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest rule allows several businesses categories to resume activities such as spas, beauty salons, reflexology and wellness centres, beginning 1 October.

Other businesses reopened on Friday, such as zoos, edutainment centres and jungle parks. Businesses must ensure that customers show proof of being fully vaccinated on the MySejahtera app.

Malaysia’s latest vaccination count indicates 85.7% or just over 20 million of the adult populace have received two vaccine jabs.

