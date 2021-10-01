Sabre reshapes hotel operations

SINGAPORE, 1 October 2021: Sabre Corporation launched this week its SynXis Property Hub (SPH), a cloud-native property management system that allows hoteliers to deliver a seamless and personalised guest experience.

With the release, Sabre will activate the SynXis Property Hub across more than 450 hotels storing in one place content, rates and availability, and flexible workflows.

“At Sabre, we have been intensively focused on powering a wide array of integrated, efficient and easy-to-use solutions that unlock exceptional value and revenue for hoteliers,” said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “While we are announcing the general availability of SPH to all hoteliers today, we are excited to share that we have already deployed this innovative technology solution in over 90 select-service Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in North America, with plans for that number to climb into the thousands over the coming year. We look forward to continuing to partner with Wyndham to achieve our joint focus on delivering an exceptional guest experience.”

SynXis Property Hub is a property management solution designed to revolutionise how hotel properties run their day-to-day operations, leveraging unique integrated capabilities from across the entire SynXis platform, including the SynXis Central Reservation (CR) system, which helps to eliminate reservation data discrepancies. Unlike traditional solutions, the SynXis Property Hub revolves around the guest, putting their information and preferences front-and-centre for hotel staff. Additionally, its mobile-optimised design means that employees can easily access guest information and execute operational tasks anywhere, on a wide array of devices, resulting in a more efficient and connected experience.