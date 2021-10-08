Hong Kong restaurant joins top 10 global list

HONG KONG, 8 October 2021: Hong Kong’s Chairman, a Cantonese restaurant in the territory’s Central district, took the 10th spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021.

A new entrant in this year’s top 10, The Chairman was also the recipient of the Highest Climber Award, having risen an impressive 31 places from its previous ranking.





Held on 5 October in Antwerp, Flanders, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021 saw restaurants from 26 countries across five continents place on the list. The Chairman was the only Chinese cuisine restaurant on the list. The news came after The Chairman won two coveted titles – The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China – in March 2021 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants also revealed its list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th. Hong Kong is represented by Vea (No.71), Belon (88th) and Amber (100th).

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 1,000 made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and international culinary experts who cast their votes to create the annual list of restaurants.

One other Asian restaurant, the Odette in Singapore, figured 8th in the top list that also featured restaurants from Scandinavia, Spain and South America.

For the full list, please visit https://www.theworlds50best.com/list/1-50.

(SOURCE: Bernama)