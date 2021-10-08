Marriott’s wonder week for members

SINGAPORE 8 October 2021: Marriott International’s travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, introduces its second annual Week of Wonders perks from 7 to 14 October.

It gives members access to multiple offers on hotel stays, bonus points, redemption offers, or discounts. The promotions are available to all members and those who enrol during the promotion window.

As well as accelerating the number of points, members can take advantage of exclusive deals on stays at luxury hotel properties and also enjoy retail opportunities with Marriott Bonvoy’s online store, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

Offers on the table

Wonders of Escape: Escape With 25% Off at participating hotels across the Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China).

Wonders of Delight: Earn 2,000 Bonus Points as a Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Holder after booking and completing an eligible stay at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy by 21 November 2021.

Wonders of Discovery: Travellers eager to discover new places, cultures, and people near and far can book their next hotel redemption stay for up to 33% fewer points during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of More: Fast-Track Travel Plans with Bonuses on Points Purchases. During Week of Wonders, members will receive a 50% bonus and Elite members a 55% bonus on purchases of 2,000 or more points – making it easier and quicker for them to get to that next dream vacation.

Wonders of Luxury: Guests booking a two+ night stay will receive up to USD300 in-folio credit to be used on a variety of amenities during their stay at luxury hotels – EDITION, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton.

Wonders of Adventure: Members seeking adventure can earn 1,500 bonus points on each stay now through 21 December 2021 when they register during the Week of Wonders.