World Cup packages on sale

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2021: With just over a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 kicks off, Qatar Airways Holidays announces the launch of its fan travel packages.

The offers are inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. Fans can now guarantee their match tickets to support their favourite team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the option to choose additional services to explore the stunning host country.

The first step requires fans to join Qatar Airways Privilege Club, to have access to the travel packages with booking flexibility and the chance to reserve seats at their preferred matches.

Fans can choose from seven-tiered travel packages, with prices starting from USD3,800. They can also book supplementary services such as airport transfers and sightseeing tours.

Each fan can book up to seven matches by combining more than one package. In the case that their favourite team is defeated in the advanced tournament stages, tickets will be issued to matches of one of the prevailing teams from the same group or knock-out path.

The travel packages are currently live and accessible in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Thailand. Additional markets will be added in the coming months (subject to licensing agreements).

The airline sponsored the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020 and has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. As FIFA’s Official Partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events, including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, and will sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar Airways also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs, including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Paris Saint-Germain.