CWT names China team leader

SHANGHAI, 27 October 2021: CWT travel management platform appointed Laura Wang as director of global supplier management in China.



Laura Wang.

In this role, Wang will lead the negotiation and implementation of air, ground transportation and hotel agreements to ensure robust, broad and value-optimized business travel products and services for all CWT China customers.

Heading up CWT’s GSM China team, she will also work with the global and regional GSM teams to ensure seamless and consistent supplier management and partnership processes, from negotiation to delivery of partnerships and business development.

Based in Shanghai and reporting to Wong Wai Mun, VP Global Supplier Management APAC, Wang brings over 20 years of travel trade experience and 12 years of team management experience to CWT, having worked for HotelBeds Group, GTA, FCM and United Airlines.