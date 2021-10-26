KUCHING, 25 October 2021: At long last, the wait to travel is over. Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and its tourism industry players are ready to welcome back visitors to rediscover Sarawak responsibly after an intense vaccination rollout plan has been carried out since February 2021.

Since the onset of the pandemic, STB and its travel agency partners have intensified efforts to keep Sarawak’s visibility and its unique Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) top of minds through virtual B2B and B2C events.

STB and its co-exhibitors will be participating in Asia’s largest travel trade show organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore), which will be held virtually from 25-29 October 2021. Among the tour packages that will be highlighted at their designated ITB pavilion are frogging, photography tours, biking activities, community-based orangutan conservation efforts and more.

Given its rich multi-ethnic culture and impressive biodiversity, Sarawak offers more than 20 national parks opened to the public and visitors, including its first UNESCO World Heritage Site Mulu National Park, making Sarawak a top niche tourism destination choice.





For thrill-seekers, visitors can opt for adventure tourism such as hiking, off-road biking, deep-sea diving and caving. Meanwhile, nature lovers can go for frogging, birding, and even Rafflesia-sighting.

With the increased spotlight on sustainable and responsible tourism, especially after the pandemic, STB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said that STB, together with its tourism partners is all about empowering the people to reduce the environmental, negative impacts during their travels in Sarawak.

“Our travel agent partners are fully on board with us on advocating responsible tourism and sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly practices into their tour packages such as bicycle-rides in rural areas or organising overnight stays at a local homestay where we encourage our visitors to make positive contributions to the conservation of natural and cultural heritage,” Sharzede said.

During the launching event, STB also launched their latest destination creatives with the theme “A Journey Awaits”, featuring Sarawak tourism’s readiness to welcome travellers near and far post-pandemic and bring them along on a voyage of rediscovering Sarawak’s geographical and cultural wonders packed with its culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals!

When faced with choosing the next destination to travel safely, travellers can rest assured that Sarawak, being the largest state in Malaysia, offers a vast geographical landscape and a comfortable population density for travellers to have a safe and stress-free travel experience.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.