Air Asia wins business travel award

HONG KONG, 28 October 2021: AirAsia has once again won the Best Low-Cost Airline award in the 2021 Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards for the 10th year running.

The award follows a number of recent accolades for AirAsia, including winning the Business Innovation Award at the 2021 World Airline Awards from the aviation experts at Flightglobal , Skytrax World’s Best Low-Cost Airline 2021 award for the 12th year in a row and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021 & Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2021 at World Travel Awards earlier this month.

The Business Traveller Asia Pacific Awards recognise the best in the travel and hospitality industry, as voted by the 30,000-plus frequent travellers and readers of Business Traveller Asia-Pacific magazine.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited Bo Lingam said: “We are so thankful that the region’s most frequent and discerning travellers once again recognise AirAsia as the Best Low-Cost Carrier. The direct feedback from passengers is a strong affirmation of our commitment to always providing the very best value and delivery excellence.”