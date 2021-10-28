Korea wins neurology congress

SEOUL, 28 October 2021: Korea has won the bid for the 27th World Congress of Neurology (WCN 2025).

Held by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN), the World Congress of Neurology is a representative conference in the field of neuroscience gathering experts in the field from 120 countries around the world. A biennial event, the 27th edition of the congress, will be held 12 to 16 October 2025, at Coex Convention Centre in Seoul, with more than 6,000 delegates expected to attend.

For this year’s bidding process, representatives from each member country of WFN voted among bidding countries, which included Australia (Brisbane), China (Beijing), and Turkey (Istanbul). The final decision to host the 27th World Congress in Korea was announced at the executive board meeting earlier this month.

The success of this bid comes as a result of the careful preparation of the Korean Neurological Association (Chairman Hong Seung-bong) with active support from The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Hwang Hee) and Korea Tourism Organization (President Ahn Young-bae). In preparation for the bid, KTO appointed Je on Beom-seok, professor of neurology at Seoul National University College of Medicine, as ‘Korea MICE Ambassador’. In addition, KTO provided support for promotion activities, including the production of a new video and online promotional materials.

Meanwhile, KTO will continue to provide support for hosting and attracting international events in Korea, overseeing each step from the bidding stage to overseas publicity and hosting.

Korea MICE Bureau director of MICE marketing team Moon Sang-ho said: “Hosting the World Congress of Neurology in Korea will contribute greatly to the recovery of not only the domestic MICE industry but also tourism and related businesses,” he continued, “We plan to invite more international conferences to Korea in the future through close cooperation with related organisations.”