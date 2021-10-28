ZUZU’s parter hotels team up with Hotelbeds

SINGAPORE, 28 October 2021: Hotelbeds, a leading bedbank, announced Wednesday a new strategic partnership with ZUZU Hospitality, a revenue management company that manages the distribution of more than 2,700 independent properties in Southeast Asia.

ZUZU provides independent hotels with an all-in-one hotel operating system supported by their revenue management and distribution services. This technology plus service solution allows hotels with limited resources and time to get both the technology and expertise of larger hotel chains with none of their associated costs and restrictions.

This new partnership will allow Hotelbeds to further expand its hotel portfolio by gaining access to the 2,700+ independent properties working with ZUZU, while securing special rates and exclusive offers for its clients across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In return, properties partnering with ZUZU will extend their global reach by gaining access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel buyers based in more than 140 source markets around the world, including high-value channels such as travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.