Virtual MIHAS embarks on three-month marathon

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 September 2021: The 17th Edition of Halal Showcase opens today promising to be the longest-running virtual Halal showcase stretching across three months with Malaysian and International Halal Players participating from over 43 countries.

The 17th edition of The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2021) is hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The virtual event’s official opening takes place at 1400 (Kuala Lumpur Malaysia time) on 9 September. The show runs until 31 December 2021.

MATRADE chairman, Tan Sri Dr Halim Mohammad, speaking at the MIHAS 2021 virtual media launch earlier this week, claimed the event would become the longest-running global halal trade showcase in the world.

“For the first time ever, this edition of MIHAS is presented in a digital format. We look forward to revitalising Malaysia’s position as the global Halal hub with another successful showcase this year, a positive beacon amid the challenging environment,” he said.

Tan Sri Dr Halim Mohammad stressed pointed out that the virtual showcase is structured into three major components comprising:

Virtual exhibition; B2B Business matching (International Sourcing Programme – INSP), also known as eBizMatch; and a Knowledge Hub.

On the eve of the opening, 549 virtual exhibitors had registered with 52%, or 303, comprising international exhibitors from 43 different countries. The top five countries comprised: Indonesia (45 exhibitors);

China (25 exhibitors); Philippines (20 exhibitors); South Korea (18 exhibitors); and Thailand (16 exhibitors).

Top Halal segments at the show

1. Food and Beverage (327 exhibitors);

2. Services and Enablers (51 exhibitors);

3. Cosmetics and Personal Care (39exhibitors)

4. Modest Fashion (38 exhibitors);

5. Food Technology (34 exhibitors).

Prominent policymakers, strategic thinkers, academicians and industry leaders and influencers will offer their perspectives at 13 market access and plenary sessions, which will be live-streamed on the MIHAS Virtual platform scheduled from 10 to 12 September.

The digital capabilities of MIHAS 2021 enable playbacks for all sessions, accommodating particularly international trade visitors in different time zones.

Following the opening ceremony and presentations today, the MIHAS 2021 trade exhibition will offer the local and international trade community a borderless Halal market, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for more than three months.

For more information or to register as a MIHAS 2021 trade visitor, check www.mihasvirtual.com.my

About MIHAS

Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) brings with it international visitors and traders to the same forum. MIHAS delivers opportunities across the global Halal markets; Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Logistics, Muslim-Friendly Tourism, Islamic Finance, eCommerce, Education, Modest Fashion, Food Technology and Franchise.