Crystal resumes river cruising in Europe

SINGAPORE, 9 September 2021: Crystal River Cruises are back sailing Europe’s major rivers.

Crystal Ravel returns to sail from Vilshofen on a seven-night Danube itinerary featuring calls in Germany, Austria and Hungary, shipboard overnights in Vienna and Budapest, and cruising of the UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley.

Last week in Vilshofen, the ship welcomed its first guests in 18 months pause in operations followed by sister ship Crystal Debussy that embarked on a cruise from Basel on a seven-night Rhine cruise, starting in Basel with calls in Switzerland, France, Germany and Netherlands and overnight calls in Koblenz and Amsterdam.

Crystal River Cruises will offer 32 voyages ranging from seven to 11 nights exploring the historic cities, cultural treasures and UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Rhine, Danube and Moselle rivers with a focus on the line’s most popular and destination-rich seven-night Rhine and Danube itineraries.