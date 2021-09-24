Half of Carnival’s fleet back at sea

SINGAPORE, 24 September 2021: With Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory resuming cruises on 19 September, Carnival Cruise Line now has 11 ships, representing half of its US fleet, sailing once more.

Beginning with the return of Carnival Vista, 3 July, the line is operating from seven US homeports including Miami, Galveston, Seattle, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore and New Orleans.

“Having half of our US fleet back in operations provides positive economic impact in our homeports and port of call destinations,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy. “We couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of our travel advisor partners, business partners and port and destinations partners.”

Carnival Dream became the third Carnival ship to operate year-round from Galveston when it departed this weekend on a six-day Caribbean cruise, while Carnival Glory is the first ship to set sail from the Port of New Orleans, operating a seven-day voyage to The Bahamas.

With 11 ships already sailing, including the introduction of Carnival’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, additional vessels will resume service throughout the fall and into early 2022 as the line’s successful restart of operations continues.