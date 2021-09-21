Street food series promotes Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia 21 September 2021: A Malaysian-born, Sydney-based hawker food expert, Jackie M and her group of culinary experts are collaborating with Tourism Malaysia Sydney once again for the second series of Street Food Journeys.

After the success of the first series, Series 2 will continue with their journeys across the remaining states of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perlis, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, and Kelantan, where only viewers will be taken on a virtual trip to Malaysia’s gastronomy paradise.

Series 2 will also include a combination of on-the-ground interviews, how-to cooking segments, and an exploration of the unique food culture in each state.

The six-part series teaches viewers how to recreate signature Malaysian flavours in their own kitchens while they share valuable travel tips for each state or territory, which will be presented by either Shaukani Abbas, an award-winning Malaysian tourist guide, or one of the guest travel contributors. All the recipes, travel articles, and contents will be summarised and presented in an e-Magazine that accompanies the series.

Tourism Malaysia’s director in Sydney, Tuan Razali Tuan Omar commented: “With the success of Series 1, we are eager to see how Series 2 will unfold more of Malaysia’s rich cuisine and culture.”

Street Food Journeys: Malaysia Series 2 is airing on multiple platforms on Sundays at 2100 AEST/AEDT live on: https://www.youtube.com/MastersOfMalaysianCuisine, https://www.youtube.com/c/JackieM, and http://www.malaysianchefs.com/.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)