Duist to fly flag in Yunnan

SHANGHAI, 21 September 2021: Dusit International, through its representative China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a hotel management agreement with Chuxiong Rongda Real Estate Development Company Limited to operate dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yunnan, in the heart of Chuxiong City, southwest China.

The first internationally branded hotel in the Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, the new property will comprise 275 rooms, suites and villas in a prime location next to Guanyin Temple and a 10-minute car transfer from the Chuxiong High-Speed Train Station that provides quick access to other destinations throughout Yunnan Province.





Due to open during the second quarter of 2023, the hotel’s facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, and a spa offering wellness therapies, plus meeting rooms.

Alongside enjoying direct access to Guanyin Temple, guests will also be able to arrange visits to other local attractions, such as Yi Ren Gu Zhen (Ancient Town of the Yi People), where they can experience dancing and music by the Yi people, one of China’s 55 ethnic minorities.

Dusit International’s portfolio now includes more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 17 countries. In China, the company currently operates 10 hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.