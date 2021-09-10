Singapore shortens PCR test timeframe

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2021: All inbound travellers entering or transiting through Singapore from Category II, III and IV countries will need to produce a negative pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test result within 48 hours before departure to Singapore.

Previously they had to present a negative Covid-19 PCR negative test result within 72 hours of their departure to Singapore.

Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce said the shortening the PCR test timeframe for 72 to 48 hours was a response to manage the risk of importation from travellers and onward local transmission.

The new rule applies to visits from category II, III and IV countries and territories.

Category II

Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea

Category III

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Switzerland

Category IV

All Other Countries/ Regions

The changes do not apply to travellers from Category 1 countries and territories.

Category I

Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.

Travellers entering Singapore are also subjected to the following:

On-arrival PCR test; corresponding Stay at Home Notice and testing regime upon arrival in Singapore and tested once more at the end of the SHN period.

To speed up the Covid-19 PCR test process at the checkpoints, travellers should register and pre-pay for their on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test before departing for Singapore at https://safetravel.changiairport.com/ (for Changi Airport) and https://t.2c2p.com/express/parkwayshenton (for Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal).