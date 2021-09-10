Singapore shortens PCR test timeframe

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2021: All inbound travellers entering or transiting through Singapore from Category II, III and IV countries will need to produce a negative pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test result within 48 hours before departure to Singapore.
Previously they had to present a negative Covid-19 PCR negative test result within 72 hours of their departure to Singapore.
Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce said the shortening the PCR test timeframe for 72 to 48 hours was a response to manage the risk of importation from travellers and onward local transmission.
The new rule applies to visits from category II, III and IV countries and territories.
Category II
- Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea
Category III
- Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Switzerland
Category IV
- All Other Countries/ Regions
- The changes do not apply to travellers from Category 1 countries and territories.
Category I
- Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.
Travellers entering Singapore are also subjected to the following:
On-arrival PCR test; corresponding Stay at Home Notice and testing regime upon arrival in Singapore and tested once more at the end of the SHN period.
To speed up the Covid-19 PCR test process at the checkpoints, travellers should register and pre-pay for their on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test before departing for Singapore at https://safetravel.changiairport.com/ (for Changi Airport) and https://t.2c2p.com/express/parkwayshenton (for Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal).