Jumeirah opens Maldives resort

DUBAI, 10 September 2021: Jumeirah Group, a hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, will open a new international resort in the Maldives, 1 October 2021.

Speedboat or seaplane transfers from Malé Airport will serve Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa resort located on North Malé Atoll. The resort will offer 67 beach and over-water villas in one, two and three-bedroom units.

Each villa features a private infinity pool and a large roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area for guests.

Jumeirah Group’s signature restaurants, Shimmers and Kayto, will feature at the resort along with the Talise Spa, featuring six overwater treatment rooms.

Opening season villa rates start at USD1,670 per night, including tax and service in a water villa with a pool.