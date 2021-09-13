PATA’s virtual show offers crisis support

BANGKOK, 13 September 2021: The four-day Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2021 attracted 573 delegates from 69 tourist destinations, with two days exclusively for travel trade visitors.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association organised the event in conjunction with the Sichuan International Travel Expo (SITE) with the support of the Leshan Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau and powered by official virtual partner Dragon Trail International.

Picture: PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sichuan International Travel Expo (SITE).

Delegates visiting the virtual show included 242 sellers from 226 organisations and 30 destinations, along with 163 buyers from 156 organisations and 39 source markets.

“While border restrictions have been more conservative in Asia-Pacific than other regions, the latent growth for the future is still here. The foundation is being built for a safer, more resilient, responsible and sustainable global travel and tourism industry. Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2021 is just a small example of how we can support each other in these times of crisis,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera.

Buyers, sellers, visitors and media can still access the Virtual PTM 2021 platform until 5l October 2021 to message participants and view all previous forums and sessions on demand.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.pata.org/ptm