Bedsonline partners with Australian agents group

PALMA, Spain, 13 September 2021: Bedsonline, a global provider of online accommodation and ancillary products, has signed a preferred deal with Australian Travel Agents Co-operative (ATAC), a co-operative buying group in the Australian travel industry where the members are the only shareholders.

This new partnership places Bedsonline in a stronger position in the Australian source market via ATACs portfolio of 108 travel agencies that specialise in both leisure and corporate travel.

In turn, ATAC members will be able to book directly with Bedsonline gaining full access to its extensive portfolio of 180,000 hotel properties in 140 countries worldwide that provide breadth and depth of range globally – many of which are contracted under unique terms and conditions.

Hotelbeds regional manager for the Pacific Peter Jones said: “We are very pleased to announce this partnership. ATAC holds a strong position in the market due to increased memberships over the last 12 months. They have achieved this by offering a strong and flexible model to both existing and potential travel agents.”