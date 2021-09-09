PATA hands out annual awards

BANGKOK, 9 September 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association announced the winners of the PATA Gold Awards 2021 on Wednesday in an awards presentation sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office.

The awards recognised the achievements of 20 organisations and individuals.

Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 18 independent judges worldwide selected the winners of the 18 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners. The winners were announced during the Online PATA Gold Awards Presentation yesterday.

PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera noted: “The achievements of this year’s winners will hopefully inspire and encourage our industry to create new responsible and sustainable initiatives as we look towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, this year’s awards attracted 113 entries from 51 travel and tourism organisations and individuals.

Learn about the winning entries by downloading the PATA Gold Awards booklet at https://www.pata.org/s/PATA_GA2021_Booklet.pdf.

The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

PATA Grand Title Winners 2021

Marketing

Dream Now and Travel Later

Macau Government Tourism Office USA Representative Office, Macao, China

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Cinnamon Travel Pledge

Cinnamon Hotel Management Ltd, Sri Lanka

PATA Gold Award 2021

Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)

Special Tourist Visa (STV)

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand

Marketing Campaign (State and City – Global)

360 Hong Kong Moments – Great Outdoors

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR

Marketing – Carrier

#SriLankanPromises

SriLankan Airlines Ltd., Sri Lanka

Marketing – Hospitality

The Outrigger Promise

Outrigger Hospitality Group, USA

Marketing – Industry

Plaza Premium Group – Build Back Better

Plaza Premium Group, Hong Kong SAR

Digital Marketing Campaign

Legends of Catalonia

Catalan Tourist Board, Spain

Printed Marketing Campaign

DIVE INTO YOUR DREAM – MALAYSIA 365 DAYS

Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia

Travel Video

A Glimpse into Meridian Adventure Dive Resort – Raja Ampat

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort, Indonesia

Travel Photograph

The sunset view of Jingzaijiao Tile-paved Salt Fields

Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei

Destination Article

Georgia, queen of the desert

Catherine Marshall, Australia

Business Article

TTG Asia July 2020: Loyalty wars, TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore

Climate Change Initiative

Above & Beyond – Melco’s Sustainability Strategy

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Macao, China

Corporate Social Responsibility

Be GREEN and GREAT in the time of COVID-19

Ayala Land, Inc. – Ten Knots Group, Philippines

Community-Based Tourism

Tour Dure

Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Culture

Galaxy Entertainment Group – Promoting Cultural Tourism through our Foundation

Galaxy Entertainment Group, Macao, China

Heritage

THE DIVERSE HERITAGE OF KUBANG BADAK BIOGEOTRAI

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Malaysia

Youth Empowerment Initiative

MGM Youth Empowerment and Engagement Initiative

MGM China, Macao, China

Human Capital Development Initiative