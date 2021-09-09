PATA hands out annual awards

BANGKOK, 9 September 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association announced the winners of the PATA Gold Awards 2021 on Wednesday in an awards presentation sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office.
The awards recognised the achievements of 20 organisations and individuals.
Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 18 independent judges worldwide selected the winners of the 18 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners. The winners were announced during the Online PATA Gold Awards Presentation yesterday.
PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera noted: “The achievements of this year’s winners will hopefully inspire and encourage our industry to create new responsible and sustainable initiatives as we look towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, this year’s awards attracted 113 entries from 51 travel and tourism organisations and individuals.
Learn about the winning entries by downloading the PATA Gold Awards booklet at https://www.pata.org/s/PATA_GA2021_Booklet.pdf.
The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.
PATA Grand Title Winners 2021
Marketing
- Dream Now and Travel Later
- Macau Government Tourism Office USA Representative Office, Macao, China
Sustainability and Social Responsibility
- Cinnamon Travel Pledge
- Cinnamon Hotel Management Ltd, Sri Lanka
PATA Gold Award 2021
Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)
- Special Tourist Visa (STV)
- Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand
Marketing Campaign (State and City – Global)
- 360 Hong Kong Moments – Great Outdoors
- Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR
Marketing – Carrier
- #SriLankanPromises
- SriLankan Airlines Ltd., Sri Lanka
Marketing – Hospitality
- The Outrigger Promise
- Outrigger Hospitality Group, USA
Marketing – Industry
- Plaza Premium Group – Build Back Better
- Plaza Premium Group, Hong Kong SAR
Digital Marketing Campaign
- Legends of Catalonia
- Catalan Tourist Board, Spain
Printed Marketing Campaign
- DIVE INTO YOUR DREAM – MALAYSIA 365 DAYS
- Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia
Travel Video
- A Glimpse into Meridian Adventure Dive Resort – Raja Ampat
- Meridian Adventure Dive Resort, Indonesia
Travel Photograph
- The sunset view of Jingzaijiao Tile-paved Salt Fields
- Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei
Destination Article
- Georgia, queen of the desert
- Catherine Marshall, Australia
Business Article
- TTG Asia July 2020: Loyalty wars, TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Climate Change Initiative
- Above & Beyond – Melco’s Sustainability Strategy
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Macao, China
Corporate Social Responsibility
- Be GREEN and GREAT in the time of COVID-19
- Ayala Land, Inc. – Ten Knots Group, Philippines
Community-Based Tourism
- Tour Dure
- Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)
Culture
- Galaxy Entertainment Group – Promoting Cultural Tourism through our Foundation
- Galaxy Entertainment Group, Macao, China
Heritage
- THE DIVERSE HERITAGE OF KUBANG BADAK BIOGEOTRAI
- Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Malaysia
Youth Empowerment Initiative
- MGM Youth Empowerment and Engagement Initiative
- MGM China, Macao, China
Human Capital Development Initiative
- DASTA CBT Integrated Curriculum
- Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Thailand