RISE returns to Hong Kong in 2022

HONG KONG, 9 September 2021: Hong Kong Tourism Board confirmed the return of the RISE Conference and Web Summit in March 2022, one of the world’s most influential tech events”,

It is back with an in-person format hosted at the AsiaWorld-Expo from 14 to 17 March 2022.

RISE Conference 2019. Photo: RISE.

RISE was launched in Hong Kong in 2015 and has already hosted five successful events, becoming Asia’s largest tech event, according to CNBC.

HKTB is teaming up with InvestHK and AsiaWorld-Expo and will host the event for the coming five years.

The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Edward Yau, said: “This is a testimony of Hong Kong’s success containing the pandemic and keeping infection rate among the lowest in the world, thereby giving international event organisers confidence that they can stage their events here safely.”

RISE Conference and Web Summit co-founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave said: “We are extremely grateful for the support the city of Hong Kong has given RISE over the last five years…”We always intended to come back to Hong Kong at some stage. RISE has grown to what it is today after five successful years in the city.”

Hong Kong boasts a growing startup economy. Between 2018 and 2020, the number of local startups rose 28% to 3,360, with non-locals accounting for 26% of founders. Additionally, in 2020, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the city surged by 62% year on year, to USD119 billion, making Hong Kong the third largest FDI recipient in the world, behind the United States (USD156.3 billion) and mainland China (USD149.3 billion). According to the World Bank, Hong Kong ranks third in the world for ease of doing business.