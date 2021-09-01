New park to boost domestic travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 September 2021: Escape Theme Park is set to welcome a new theme park in Cameron Highlands, Pahang Malaysia, according to a recent update by HVS.com, a global hospitality consultancy firm.

The HVS report says the new 24-hectare park will feature five European-themed village zones: Iberian, British, Balkan, Nordic, and Alpine. Overall the park will feature more than 20 attractions, including the brand’s signature Gravityplay and Adventureplay attractions.

The park will also feature a ski lift, an artificial dry ski slope, as well as accommodation and rental offerings. Once opened, it will be the largest escape theme park in Malaysia.

Malaysia-based developer and theme park operator, Sim Leisure Group, is building the park in three to four phases, with new attractions being introduced at each phase.

The first phase, which costs over MYR15 million, is expected to begin in December 2021 and should open by 2023. It will cater to around 200,000 visitors during its opening year. The total cost is likely to exceed MYR100 million and will be completed within a decade.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, Nancy Shukri, expects this development to kickstart the revival of Malaysia’s domestic tourism industry after the pandemic disrupted the tourism economy.

There are Escape Theme Parks in Penang and Petaling Jaya that are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About HVS

Established in 1980, HVS is a leading consulting and valuation services organization focused on the hotel, restaurant, shared ownership, gaming, and leisure industries.