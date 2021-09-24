Malaysia mulls opening more destinations

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 September 2021: Reopening interstate travel in Malaysia is now high on the government’s priority agenda, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Following on from the opening of Langkawi island to vaccinated Malaysia on 16 September, other island destinations are hoping they will soon be able to welcome domestic travellers based on ministry recommendations.

First reported by The Malaysian Reserve, the tourism minister confirmed a list of destinations was circulating that included more than just islands destinations. She identified tourist attractions such as Genting Highlands, Cameron Highlands and Fraser Hills, saying the proposals were not limited to just islands. She was responding to questions raised in a parliament session last week on the proposed reopening plans.

Both Pulau Tioman and Pangkor Island have since been added to the ministry’s island short-list for reopening.

Meanwhile, Langkawi welcomed the first flight on 16 September packed with domestic travellers all double vaccinated. Visitors must also undergo a PCR swab test on arrival.

Hoteliers on Langkawi are estimating around 200,000 local tourists will visit Langkawi by the year-end.