Agoda identifies top travel trends

SINGAPORE, 24 September 2021: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a shift in consumers’ travel behaviour, according to Agoda’s Travel in 2021 survey that coincided with the launch of the online travel agency’s ‘Special Offers’ campaign.

The survey showed that the top five ways of travelling are: Short trips; exploring new local destinations; looking for experiences as part of their accommodation; using online travel agents to search for travel deals; choosing accommodation as a destination itself, not just a place to sleep.

Survey standouts on Indonesia

The top ways Indonesians are travelling are: Taking short trips, exploring new local destinations, looking for experiences as part of their accommodation.

In fact, Indonesians are fourth most likely to look for experiences as part of their accommodation (30%), compared to the global average (26%). Taiwan (42%), Vietnam (33%), and Thailand (31%) are most likely to.

Indonesians (29%) are the third most likely to use online travel agents like Agoda.com to search for travel deals, above the global average (27%).

Indonesians are least likely to splurge on accommodation (7%), versus global (16%). Taiwanese are most likely to spend on accommodation, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

While 19% of people in the region are planning last-minute travel, Indonesians (26%) are second-most likely to do so after Koreans (37%)

Regionally, 16% of people are willing to splurge on accommodation. Indonesians are least likely to do so at 7%.

“What we see now, without international travel, is thousands of hotels within a market trying to capture the imagination and booking dollar of a reduced travel audience,” commented Agoda senior country director, Indonesia Gede Gunawan.

“While some travellers may know the deals they want and where to get them, most people don’t know what choices are available, so that’s where Agoda Special Offers can help – both hoteliers and consumers.

Agoda launched its ‘Special Offers’ this week to help hotels leverage their technology and marketing reach. Indonesian hotel partners can now sign up to list on Agoda’s platform exclusive and non-exclusive packages of value-added benefits with their rooms, such as early check-in and late check-out perks, food and beverage vouchers, onsite or offsite experiences, and special room upgrade deals.

“Many hotel partners in Indonesia and around the world also have restaurants and kitchens, spas and wellness facilities that are underused right now. It’s a win-win for both consumers and hotels as consumers get a heavily discounted meal or spa plus overnight stay,” said Gunawan.

About the survey

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Singapore PTE Limited. The total sample size was 13,882 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 5th and 12th April 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of adults in the respective countries (aged 18+).

(Source: Agoda)