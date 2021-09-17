LXR Hotels & Resorts debuts in Kyoto

TOKYO, 17 September 2021: LXR Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s three luxury brands, launched in the Asia Pacific Thursday with the opening of Roku Kyoto.

The property also represents Hilton’s inaugural in Kyoto, Japan, through a partnership with the developers Tokyu Land Corporation and Tokyu Resorts & Stays Co Ltd.

“Welcoming LXR Hotels & Resorts in the Asia Pacific marks a key milestone in our expanding luxury footprint in the region, complementing the award-winning Waldorf Astoria and Conrad brands,” said Hilton Asia Pacific president Alan Watts.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Hilton again following the successful launch of Kyukaruizawa Kikyo Curio Collection by Hilton in 2018,” said Tokyu Land Corporation, managing director and head of wellness promotion unit Tatsuaki Takana.

Roku Kyoto is situated beneath the breathtaking panorama of the majestic Takagamine mountains in northern Kyoto, within the 28.6-acre Shozan Resort Kyoto.

The 114-room hotel is also located within walking distance from the famed Kinkaku-ji “Golden Pavilion” and other historic temples, such as the Koetsuji Temple and the Genkoan Temple.

The grounds on which the hotel was built was historically a renowned artisan colony where the classical Rinpa school of Japanese painting was founded around 400 years ago by Hon’ami Koetsu, a Japanese artist, poet, calligrapher, tea master, and landscape designer, considered one of the greatest and most influential artists of the 17th century.

Rinpa played a significant role in nurturing important artists and craftsmen over the years and had a strong influence on the development of traditional Japanese art and culture.

Paying homage to the Takagamine area’s rich history, which was also the source of water for washi papermaking, the hotel reflects an artist’s residence. Guests can discover the multi-faceted expressions of traditional Japanese art as they explore the hotel, from lacquerware at the entrance, bamboo art pieces in the restaurant, ceramics artefacts in the spa, to Karakami decorative paper in the rooms.

A signature feature of the property, the Roku Spa offers a selection of therapies and treatments that celebrate Japan’s healing traditions. To reconnect with nature and revitalize their mind, body and spirit, guests can relax in the hotel’s exclusive natural onsen pool, which will open throughout the year-round.

Named after the Tenjin River, the French Restaurant Tenjin features a Chef’s Table within the restaurant, where guests can witness first-hand the art of cooking by the masterful chefs as they present an exclusive seasonal course menu served with a special technique, inspired by the history and culture of the Rinpa school.