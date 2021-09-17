David Kong retires from BWH

PHOENIX, 17 September 2021: BWH Hotel Group’s longest-serving president and CEO, David Kong, will retire at the end of 2021 after a 20-year career with the global hotel chain.

Kong joined Best Western Hotels & Resorts in 2001 and was named CEO in 2004.

“David Kong is a once in a lifetime leader whose contributions to Best Western and BWH Hotel Group are truly immeasurable,” comments the group’s board chairman Ishwar Naran.

Kong’s first step toward a lifelong career in hospitality began as a dishwasher and busboy. When he arrived in the United States from Hong Kong as a young adult, like many immigrants before him, he had no money, no job, and no connections to offer support. Despite these challenges, Kong leaned into the values and work ethic instilled by his parents to rise through the ranks of the hospitality industry, culminating in his role as President and CEO of BWH Hotel Group. These values have shaped David Kong into the leader he is today.

Under Kong’s leadership, BWH Hotel Group has evolved into a modern and innovative hotel company. Together with his leadership team, Kong spearheaded a number of initiatives that transformed the hotel brand into the global hospitality powerhouse it is today.

Over the years, under his leadership, BWH Hotel Group grew from one to 18 brands covering every chain scale segment and every type of accommodation.

“This industry has empowered me to dream boldly about the future and to pursue those dreams without hesitation. I feel blessed to have been surrounded by exceptional teams throughout my career, and through sheer passion and dedication, we have chased bold dreams and achieved what many might have considered impossible,” said Kong.

“I feel very fortunate to have played a role in building BWH Hotel Group into the brand it is today. I have always wanted to move on at my peak. With our caring culture, our extraordinary hoteliers, executive team, and corporate staff, I have no doubt the best is yet to come for BWH Hotel Group.”

BWH Hotel Group will announce a new CEO at the company’s annual convention on 7 October 2021.

(SOURCE: Best Western Hotels & Resorts)