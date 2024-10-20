Resorts World One to homeport in Taiwan

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2024: Resorts World Cruises will return to its homeport in Keelung, Taiwan, with the Resorts World One from 30 April to 9 November 2025, doubling the capacity offered in 2024.

The 1800-passenger cruise ship will offer popular and new itineraries to Japan for its three, four and six-day cruises to Okinawa, as well as to the main islands of Kyushu, Honshu and Shikoku.

Homeporting in Keelung.

Resorts World One will be the first cruise line to depart from Keelung on Sundays to offer 15 sailings for the six-day Osaka (via Kayama)-Kochi Cruise, which coincides with the World Expo 2025 Osaka held until 13 October 2025.

With a projection of 28 million visitors centred around this year’s theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, fans of the expo cruising aboard may join the shore excursions with pre-arranged entry tickets to the massive expo site. All cruises during the peak holiday season in July and August 2025 will be to

Osaka and Kochi, as families, will be able to take their children to see exhibits from 161 countries at the Expo 2025 Osaka.

Cruising guests can also elect to have shore excursions to the historical city of Kyoto and visit the diverse attractions of Wakayama, which has the UNESCO World Heritage site of Koyasan, a sacred site with over 50 temples built over 1,200 years ago; the Wakayama Castle, a centre of historical happenings; popular onsens (hot springs) and dine into some of the best seafood restaurants in Japan. In the Shikoku region, Kochi city is another hidden gem, with the Shimanto River Valley being one of Japan’s best secrets to discover. Other attractions include

Kochi Castle, Chikurin-ji Temple, Harimaya Bridge, Ryugu Shrine and more. Also when in Kochi, the go-to cuisine has to be Katsuo no Tataki, bonito fish that has been sliced and perfectly seared.

Resorts World Cruises will also re-introduce the highly popular itineraries from Keelung to Okinawa and Kyushu for the upcoming 2025 seasonal deployment. These will include a total of eight sailings departing on Sundays for the six-day cruise to Kumamoto, Kagoshima and Naha and the six-day Nagasaki-Kagoshima-Naha cruise. Besides that, the four-day Okinawa cruises departing on selected Sundays will also cruise to both Naha and Miyakojima. In addition, short cruises over the weekend with the three-day Okinawa (Ishigaki or Miyakojima) Cruise departing on Fridays and also selected Wednesdays.

These new itineraries will increase the number of inbound Fly-Cruise passengers from all parts of Asia who board the Resorts World One from Keelung to Japan. This will provide international travellers with a holiday stay in Taiwan for a few days combined with a three, four, six or eight-day cruise to Japan.