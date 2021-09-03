Cathay Pacific closes offices in the Philippines

MANILA, 3 September 2021: Cathay Pacific confirmed in a travel advisory on its website it has closed sales offices in Manila and Cebu effective 1 September.

The Hong Kong-based airline stated: “From 1 September 2021, we will cease ticketing services at our offices in Manila and Cebu offices. Our Global Contact Centres are ready to assist you 24/7 with all ticketing transactions, bookings, and other inquiries.”

SunStar Cebu said Cathay Pacific’s offices were located in LKG Towers, Makati City in Manila and Ayala Life-FGU Center in Cebu City.

The airline reassured passengers on its Facebook page, saying: “We remain committed to bringing the best service to our customers in Manila and Cebu and will continue to fly you to Hong Kong and beyond.”

The airline said passengers could also book their flights, check on the latest promotions and get updated travel advisories through the airline’s website.

Despite the closure of the physical offices, Cathay Pacific assured passengers it would continue to serve both cities in the Philippines from Hong kong, but flights would be subject to government approval and cancellation due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Cathay Pacific forecasts passenger capacity will rise during the last quarter of the year by as much as 30% of the pre-pandemic level in the fourth quarter of 2019 but cautioned that figure hinges on a vaccine rollout and also the easing of travel restrictions and quarantine rules.

The airline made the prediction after reporting a 93% slump in passenger revenue in the first half of 2021. Passenger planes were only 18.9% full in the first six months, with a daily average of 868 passengers.