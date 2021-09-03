DUBAI, 3 September 2021: Emirates is returning as the Official Airline of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships for the 10th year in a row.

The airline will once again connect tennis fans from around the world for this iconic Grand Slam tournament through its extensive global route network and flight connections through 12 gateways in the US, including its most recently launched four times a week passenger flight service to Miami, keeping at its forefront, the health and safety of all its customers.

Emirates’ extensive tennis sponsorship portfolio includes three of the four Grand Slams as well as 60 other tournaments throughout the year in partnership with the ATP, including the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Miami Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the US.

“Nothing brings people together like their love and passion for sports. The US Open is one of the most important sporting events in the world, and we are thrilled to be back in person,” said Emirates’ divisional vice president, USA and Canada Essa Sulaiman Ahmad.

“We are committed to offering our US customers the best experience both in flight and at the tournament, allowing them to rediscover their love of tennis and travel alike. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with USTA, we’re confident this year’s tournament will be better than ever.”

Throughout the US Open, Emirates will offer a variety of activities to engage with tennis fans both in-person and around the globe. The Emirates suite, one of the most glamorous and sought-after hospitality experiences by celebrities and fans alike, will bring to life the ultra-premium experience one can expect onboard an Emirates flight. Fans can also unwind at the Emirates Sports Café, enjoying an assortment of food and beverage offerings. The airline is working with USTA to follow Covid-19 guidelines laid down by local authorities, including masking and enhanced cleaning, in order to offer fans and guests a safe and stress-free US Open experience.

For fans unable to attend the US Open in person, Emirates will also be extending the excitement with a range of activities on its social media platforms and through The Mixer, a virtual talk show organized by the USTA where the host will engage with fans and special guests on a variety of topics ranging from the atmosphere at the US Open night matches to the highlights of the Emirates suite life.

The US Open action continues on Emirates’ flights. Tennis fans flying to and from the US in First and Business Class on Emirates between 30 August and 12 September can enjoy the US Open Overhead Smash, a special cocktail featuring Woodford Reserve bourbon with fresh lime, mint and sugar, served with ginger ale and Angostura bitters. Customers in all classes of travel can enjoy live US Open action on the Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels on Emirates ice TV Live.

With more than 90% of its pre-pandemic destination network back in service, Emirates looks forward to getting back in the game and back in the skies, ensuring passenger safety at every step of the journey.

To date, Emirates currently offers services to 12 US gateways, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

