New hotels in Europe hit record

LONDON 3 September 2021: The number of hotel openings in Europe is expected to hit an all-time high in 2021, with more than 100,00 new rooms estimated for the year, according to STR data and analysis presented Wednesday at the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin.

More than 50,000 rooms have opened thus far in 2021, which is already more than all of 2020, and scheduled openings for the remainder of the year are expected to grow the number to more than 100,000 total. That growth reflects delayed 2020 openings and limited cancellations of planned projects to date despite the significant disruption in performance from Covid-19.

The pace of openings is not expected to slow significantly in 2022, with a further 100,000 openings anticipated. Europe’s previous peak for new openings came in 2019 with 74,852 rooms.

“The pandemic led to far more delays than deferred and abandoned projects in Europe – yes, performance has suffered during the pandemic, but many investors are still counting on the resilience of the sector,” said STR’s managing director Robin Rossmann. “While the impact of this supply influx will, of course, vary by market, there will be even greater competition for properties that have weathered the pandemic and hope to achieve meaningful levels of recovery over the coming years. These new openings will not be replacement supply as most properties that closed because of the pandemic have reopened.”

(Source: STR)