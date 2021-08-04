Red Elephant Reps expands sales team

BANGKOK, 4 August 2021: Red Elephant Reps, based in Bangkok, strengthened its global sales team with the addition of a new sales director in Seoul, South Korea.

Samuel Park takes on the role of director of sales for South Korea, promoting Red Elephant Reps’ global portfolio of resort and hotel clients.

Within this role, Sam will be responsible for conceiving and executing sales and marketing strategies and tactics throughout South Korea that will drive growth and provide brand awareness for our clients.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods said: “Sam’s expertise in sales and marketing and business development combined with his knowledge of the Korean market and his strong connections in the travel and hospitality industry, will be crucial in helping us to keep expanding our markets worldwide”.

He joins the company with over 30 years of travel experience, having held key positions in South Korea’s travel and hospitality industry. They included representative director Korea for Gullivers Travel Associates & Octopus Travel; general manager at Ramada Seoul; and director of sales and marketing at the Ritz-Carlton Seoul.

“Red Elephant Reps is a new and exciting challenge”, says Park. “I look forward to developing sales and marketing strategies for our unique portfolio of hotels and travel products; and strengthening and building relationships.”