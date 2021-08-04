Travel brands sign for CRM services

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2021: TProfile, a travel technology company, has enrolled more B2B and B2C travel brands for its customer relationship management systems.

Deals have been signed with cruise companies and online travel agencies that have signed agreements with TProfile bringing the total number of users to over 5,000 globally, across 40 brands.

TProfile’s solution enables travel businesses to manage the customer journey and experience, using a fully automated service that creates high-quality quotes and documentation, combining rich content and personalised messages.

Its latest upgrade Tour Operator Module allows distribution of products and offers to the entire user network, which can be integrated within the quote and documentation components by agents.

TProfile takes onboard new clients: Hays Travel, Blu Bay Travel, Travelbag, DNATA Cruise Plus, Discover the World, Golf Kings, Trips Beyond, Aquilium Travel, Luxury and More, Miles Morgan Cruise, The Wedding Company, Infinity Cruises, My Canada Trips.